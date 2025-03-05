Krystal Debuts Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Kids’ Meals

all-new Chicken Nuggets, Kids’ Meals and a fresh lineup of value-packed offerings. The golden, dippable, all-breast-meat Chicken Nuggets are available for a limited time, while the Kids’ Meals become a permanent part of the menu — giving families even more affordable, flavorful options. (March 3, 2025) – Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, is serving up more ways to satisfy cravings with the launch ofand a fresh lineup of. The golden, dippable, all-breast-meat Chicken Nuggets are available for a limited time, while the Kids’ Meals become a permanent part of the menu — giving families even more affordable, flavorful options.

Doubling Down on Value

Krystal remains committed to delivering craveable options at unbeatable prices. Guests can start their day with the 2 for $4 Biscuits deal, mixing and matching favorites like the Bacon Biscuit or Sausage Gravy Biscuit. For even more savings, for a limited time, guests can grab four crispy nuggets for just $1 with a combo purchase*, while supplies last. Plus, Krystal continues to offer unbeatable value with ongoing deals like the $4.99 Meal Deal, making it easier than ever to enjoy craveable flavors without breaking the bank.

A Crispy, Dippable Crowd Pleaser

Served hot and golden, the all-white-meat chicken breast nuggets come with a choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ dipping sauce. Options include:

Four-piece Nuggets: $1 with a combo purchase*

$1 with a combo purchase* Pick 5: Nuggets available as part of the Pick 5 with a $1 upcharge

Nuggets available as part of the Pick 5 with a $1 upcharge Four-piece Kids’ Meal: Served with small fries or tots and a drink

Served with small fries or tots and a drink Six, 10 and 20-piece Nuggets: Á la carte or as a combo with fries or tots and a medium drink

This launch embraces the growing trend of nostalgic comfort foods making a strong comeback in the industry. Chicken is the fastest-growing protein on restaurant menus, up 17.1% year-over-year, according to Technomic’s Ignite menu data. Meanwhile, the number of chicken products consumed at quick-service restaurants has risen 11% since 2019, highlighting Krystal commitment to serving exactly what guests crave. The nuggets join the brand’s growing chicken lineup, including the Chik, Spicy Chik and Chik Biscuit.

“Bringing Chicken Nuggets to our menu is a natural next step as we continue expanding with familiar favorites and beloved classics,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. “Pairing them with our Kids’ Meals makes the experience even better — kids get the flavors they love in just the right portions, and parents get an easy mealtime win.”

Easy, Tasty and Kid-Approved

Krystal’s Kids’ Meals offer a balance of flavor, convenience and value – three must haves for families on the go. Each meal includes kid-approved favorites in perfectly portioned sizes for easy and affordable family dining. Each meal includes:

A Krystal Slider, Cheese Krystal, Classic Pup, Corn Pup or four-piece Chicken Nugget

Small fries or tots and a drink (milk, lemonade or bottled water)

An activity sheet and crayons for added fun

Order Ahead, Skip the Wait

To make dining even easier, guests can order ahead via Krystal.com and the Krystal app for a seamless pickup experience.

Krystal’s latest lineup brings everything fans everything they love — delicious comfort food, unbeatable value and plenty of reasons to make Krystal a go-to stop for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night.

For more information or to find your nearest location, visit Krystal.com

