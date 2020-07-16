Starting July 22, Kroger will require all customers in all of its locations to wear a mask when shopping.

Small children are exempt. Those who are unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons are encouraged to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If this is not possible, Kroger encourages patrons to use its ecommerce services like pickup or delivery. Grocery pickup service remains free (generally a $4.95 fee).

“Kroger’s most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials,” reads a statement from Kroger.

