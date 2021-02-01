Kroger announced changes to its 1622 Middle Tennessee Blvd location in Murfreesboro. The Pharmacy and Fuel Center will continue to operate, but the remainder of the store will close effective February 28th. The decision to make these changes is due to long term diminishing profitability. Any associates affected by the changes will be offered employment at other area Kroger locations.

“We are pleased to be able to continue to offer a Pharmacy and Fuel Center to customers in this area,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “For our pharmacy customers, they will continue to be served by the same professionals they are familiar with today. The pharmacy will also have a small selection of healthcare items, snacks, and some other essentials. We hope that our customers will visit one of the other area Kroger locations for their full shopping needs, and that our pharmacy and fuel center customers will continue to trust in the team at this location.”

Kroger has 3 other locations within 4 miles of the Middle Tennessee Blvd store, and 5 more in the county. The company has invested over $30 million dollars in the Rutherford County market over the last 4 years. These projects included the opening of the Veterans Parkway location, remodels at the Cason Lane, and Memorial Pkwy store, and the addition of Pick Up service at 3 stores including the Middle Tennessee Blvd store. Future investments include major remodels of the Lascassas Pike and Smyrna stores, as well as remodels of the Northfield and Cason Lane locations.