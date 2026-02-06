Kroger Launches Spread the Love Campaign in Support of Local Food Banks

Kroger is proud to announce the launch of its annual “Spread the Love” campaign, encouraging customers throughout the month of February to purchase peanut butter—a highly sought-after, shelf-stable item—to support local Feeding America food banks. The campaign comes at a critical time, as food banks typically see a surge in demand following severe winter weather and during the post-holiday period when donations often decline.

Recent extreme temperatures, snow, and ice across the region have left many communities facing power outages and disrupted access to food, increasing reliance on local food banks for essential support. Kroger’s “Spread the Love” campaign aligns with the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment and aims to help food banks meet the heightened needs of individuals and families as they recover from winter storms.

Food banks play a vital role in providing nutritious food to neighbors in need, yet donations traditionally slow after the holiday season. This decline, coupled with increased demand following severe weather events, can strain food bank resources. By rallying customer support now, Kroger is helping ensure food banks are equipped to continue their critical work during this important recovery period.

Peanut butter is a nutritious, versatile, and shelf-stable item—making it especially valuable during times of extreme weather and power outages. It provides protein and healthy fats and requires no refrigeration or preparation. Customers can support the campaign by purchasing peanut butter at any Kroger Nashville Division store and donating it to designated collection bins.

“At Kroger, we are proud to support our food bank partners through the ‘Spread the Love’ campaign—especially during times when communities are facing added challenges,” said Lauren Bell, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for the Kroger Nashville Division. “Following recent winter storms, many families are turning to food banks for help. The generosity of our customers helps ensure our neighbors have access to nourishing food when they need it most.”

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email