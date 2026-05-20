Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Risk

Specific lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons have been recalled due to the potential for Salmonella contamination linked to an ingredient used in the product.

According to Sugar Foods LLC, the recall affects certain 5-ounce pouches of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons with UPC 0 11110 81353 4. The company said the recall was issued out of caution after milk powder used in the seasoning blend was tied to a supplier recall involving potential Salmonella contamination.

Officials said the milk powder was supplied by California Dairies, Inc. to seasoning supplier Solina USA and later incorporated into the crouton seasoning. Sugar Foods noted the affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella before use.

No illnesses had been reported as of the recall announcement.

The recall applies only to products marked with the following “Best If Used By” dates:

* FEB 17 27

* FEB 18 27

* FEB 27 27

* FEB 28 27

* MAR 6 27

* MAR 9 27

* MAR 21 27

* APR 1 27

* APR 7 27

The recalled croutons were distributed to Kroger stores between March 7 and April 7, 2026, including stores in Tennessee and several other states.

Click for More News

Consumers who purchased affected products were advised not to consume them and may contact Sugar Foods LLC at 332-240-6676 for questions or additional information.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email