Krispy Kreme Sweetens REAL ID Deadline with Free Original Glazed Doughnuts May 7

As Americans race to state DMVs to meet the May 7 REAL ID deadline, Krispy Kreme® is sweetening the rush – and relieving the stress – with a surge of FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts.

Next Wednesday, May 7, Krispy Kreme will give all guests one free Original Glazed® doughnut all day in shop or via drive-thru at participating shops, limit one per guest, no purchase necessary and no ID required!

“The DMV can be stressful enough in normal times, but we know May 7 is going to be ‘next level’ stress for many Americans trying to get their REAL ID,” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer of Krispy Kreme. “So, we’re going to keep this simple. Come by on May 7 and have a free Original Glazed doughnut on us, no REAL ID – or any ID – required.”

Share how you’re enjoying a free Original Glazed® doughnut May 7 by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. For more information about this promotion, please visit KrispyKreme.com/offers/free-original-glazed.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email