Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts Now Available

Krispy Kreme has 4 specialty St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts available for a limited time through March 17, 2023.

The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will also be delivered to select grocery stores near Krispy Kream shops! Find them at many Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, and Publix.

GO GREEN WITH O’RIGINAL GLAZED® DOUGHNUTS

For two days ONLY on 3/16 and 3/17, our doughnuts will go GREEN! Grab the O’riginal Glazed® doughnuts before they’re gone. To avoid being pinched, bring this dozen containing 12 green O’riginal Glazed® doughnuts with you to your St. Patrick’s celebrations.

Pre-order on 3/15 for this lucky deal.

Golden Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut: A golden cookie Kreme™ filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.

Hat O’ Gold Doughnut A chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

Golden Sprinkle Doughnut – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

Rainbow Kreme™ Filled Doughnut – An unglazed shell filled with Kreme™, topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.