Krispy Kreme Spring Seasonal Collection 2026

Krispy Kreme is welcoming spring with four new and returning doughnut flavors in its Spring Seasonal Collection, available beginning April 7 at shops across the U.S. for a limited time.

What Is Krispy Kreme’s Spring Seasonal Collection?

Krispy Kreme’s Spring Seasonal Collection is the second of five planned seasonal drops in 2026, featuring two new doughnut creations and two returning fan-favorites. The collection is designed to offer more variety and limited-time flavors for customers looking to celebrate the season with something sweet.

What New Doughnuts Are in Krispy Kreme’s Spring Collection?

Two brand-new flavors are making their debut in the Spring Seasonal Collection:

HERSHEY’S Double Chocolate Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing and topped with chocolate flavored buttercreme.

Strawberries and Kreme Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut with both strawberry filling and fluffy Kreme, dipped in bright strawberry icing and finished with swirls of vanilla-flavored icing.

Which Fan-Favorite Doughnuts Are Returning This Spring?

Krispy Kreme is bringing back two beloved flavors alongside the new additions:

Banana Pudding Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with banana pudding Kreme, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and topped with crushed wafer cookies and a buttercreme flavored dollop.

Original Glazed Blueberry Cake Doughnut – back by popular demand, an Original Glazed cake doughnut with blueberry flavor and blueberry flavored bits.

What New Drink Is Krispy Kreme Launching for Spring?

Alongside the spring doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is introducing the Cookie Blast Latte — a cookie dough-inspired beverage featuring cookie dough-flavored syrup blended with chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbles. The drink is available hot, iced, or frozen.

When Are Krispy Kreme’s Spring Doughnuts Available?

The Spring Seasonal Collection launches April 7, 2026, and is available for a limited time while supplies last. As the new spring lineup arrives, Krispy Kreme’s Winter Seasonal Collection — including the Caramel Dulce, Chocolate Truffle, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Cinnamon Sugar Cake Doughnuts — will be retired to make way for the new flavors.

Where Can You Order Krispy Kreme’s Spring Collection?

The Spring Seasonal Collection is available in-shop and at the drive-thru, as well as for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Customers can use the store locator at krispykreme.com to find the nearest location.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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