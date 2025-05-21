Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnut Returns

You did it, America! Krispy Kreme® will return its popular Strawberry Original Glazed® Doughnut Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1.

Fans unlocked the return of the fan-favorite Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts by helping Krispy Kreme achieve a “high score” of giving away 45,000 FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts between May 12 and 18 during Hot Light hours. The giveaway was part of Krispy Kreme’s celebration of PAC-MAN’s 45th birthday and honoring PAC-MAN’s love of fruits.

Introduced in 2020 and last offered in August 2023, this will be just the fourth time Krispy Kreme has offered Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts – an Original Glazed® Doughnut transformed by a vibrant strawberry glaze with sweet strawberry flavor. The doughnuts will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website at participating shops. To sweeten the return, Krispy Kreme fans can get a dozen Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts for just $5 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price, Friday through Sunday.

When enjoying the return of Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts, fans can also continue to gobble up the Krispy Kreme x PAC-MAN Collection, all-new doughnuts inspired by the game’s characters, including the PAC-MAN Party Doughnut, TEAM GHOST Doughnut and Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut for a limited time.

This Thursday, May 22, Krispy Kreme will celebrate PAC-MAN’s official birthday by offering a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 25 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Share how you’re enjoying the return of Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. For more information about this promotion, please visit krispykreme.com/promos/strawberryglaze.

Source: Krispy Kreme

