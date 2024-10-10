Krispy Kreme’s Ghostly Treats Mark 40 Years of Busting

There’s something sweet in the neighborhood this Halloween – the all-new Krispy Kreme® x Ghostbusters Collection, four doughnuts that are a haunting fusion of flavors and fun for the holiday.

The Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters Collection arrives during the iconic Columbia Pictures 1984 film’s 40 th anniversary celebration. Beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, guests can enjoy a spine-tingling selection of doughnuts in a limited-edition custom Ghostbusters specialty box:

Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO® – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO® pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with OREO® and a No Ghost logo candy.

Slimer Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy.

Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut Pull-Apart – Original Glazed® Doughnut Dots with powdered topping, topped with marshmallow flavored buttercreme and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy.

Alongside the Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters doughnuts, fans can enjoy a chilling new drink, the Slimer’s Slime-ade in a signature ectoplasm green. And to make Halloween even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering guests who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops Oct. 31 a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme and Ghostbusters fans can also get a limited time Krispy Kreme® x Ghostbusters 6-count Assorted Doughnuts featuring the Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO®, Slimer Doughnut, Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Share how you’re enjoying the Krispy Kreme x Ghostbuster Collection and the Halloween season by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information about this promotion, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/halloween.

Source: Krispy Kreme

