Krispy Kreme Releases Grinchmas Doughnut Collection

This Christmas season, every Who down in Who-ville will cry out “Woo-Hoo!” Because they had Krispy Kreme’s® new collection, and so can you!

There’s a mischievous Grinch who likes Cookies and creme, and Cindy-Lou Who is a Merry Berry dream. Our fan-fav Santa Belly is back and busting with Kreme™, and meet “Grinchy Claus,” with sprinkles red, white, and green.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 29 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, fans can catch the first sleigh filled with Krispy Kreme’s new “Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection” – three all-new doughnuts, each based on a character from the Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss – along with two returning fan favorites:

NEW Grinch Doughnut: an unglazed doughnut filled with “coal” Cookies & KREME™ filling, dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing smirky grin and buttercream hair.

NEW Grinchy Claus Doughnut: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme, Christmas crispies and Grinch piece.

NEW Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut: an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing with a green buttercreme tree, festively sprinkled and topped with a star piece.

Santa Belly Doughnut: a returning holiday favorite unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme™, dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt and topped with a belt buckle.

Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles is back.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Krispy Kreme and Grinch fans can also get a limited time Krispy Kreme dozen or 6-pack featuring the Grinch Doughnut, the Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut, the Santa Belly doughnut, and Holiday Sprinkle Doughnuts delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promo/holiday.

On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme will continue to spread holiday cheer with the return of its annual 12/12 “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests a $1 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen at regular price in shop, drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery.

Share how you’re celebrating the holidays with Krispy Kreme by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email