Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut Returns August 11

What’s hotter than this summer? Pumpkin Spice lovers’ “heat” to kick off Pumpkin Spice Season. And we’re all for it!

Pumpkin Spice fans don’t need to wait until the end of August to begin their sweetest season, because Krispy Kreme ® announced today the return of its iconic Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut for one week only beginning Aug. 11.

With just the right touch of pumpkin spice and a melt-in-your-mouth finish, Krispy Kreme’s irresistible Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut will be offered for a full week, through Aug. 17, after being available for just three days last year. The doughnut will be available individually and by the dozen in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

While the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut will be available only through Aug. 17, Krispy Kreme will also add to its menu three Pumpkin Spice Season fan-favorites on Aug. 11 that will be available throughout the fall:

Original Glazed® Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut , a pumpkin spice-tastic take on the classic cake doughnut. Original Glazed® and bursting with pumpkin spice flavor, making for an irresistible cake doughnut.

, a pumpkin spice-tastic take on the classic cake doughnut. Original Glazed® and bursting with pumpkin spice flavor, making for an irresistible cake doughnut. Pumpkin Spice Latte , made to order hot, iced or frozen, topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice seasoning.

, made to order hot, iced or frozen, topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice seasoning. Pumpkin Spice Coffee served hot or iced.

In addition to visiting shops or ordering online, guests can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit KrispyKreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store near you. For more information about the entire Pumpkin Spice lineup, visit KrispyKreme.com/promos/pumpkinspice .

Source: Restaurant News

