Krispy Kreme Partners with Pop-Tarts for Three New Doughnuts

January 6, 2025 – How’s this for a Crazy Good start to the new year?! Krispy Kreme® today announced its first-ever partnership with Pop-Tarts® , unveiling the Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts® Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection.

Beginning today for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme is poppin’ off the new year with three insanely tasty new doughnuts:

Pop-Tarts® Frosted Strawberry Doughnut : an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry filling, dipped in shortbread icing, and topped with shortbread pieces, sugar sprinkles, strawberry filling drizzle and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts® Bites piece.

Pop-Tarts® Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Doughnut : an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with brownie batter flavored buttercreme, crushed Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts® Bites and white nonpareils.

Pop-Tarts® Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Doughnut : a cinnamon sugar doughnut topped with brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese flavored buttercreme and a Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts® Bites piece.

The Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts® Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. You can also enjoy the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

Share how you’re enjoying and sharing Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts® Crazy Good Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/poptarts.

Source: Krispy Kreme

