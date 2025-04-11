KRISPY KREME® Offers Taxpayers Sweet Tax Break on Tax Day

For the third consecutive year, Krispy Kreme® is offering Americans a sweet tax break on dozens of delicious doughnuts for Tax Day.

On Tuesday, April 15, guests who purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price in shop can receive a second Original Glazed® dozen for only the sales tax in their state. And anyone who orders a dozen online at regular price for pickup or delivery can use the promo code TAXBREAK to receive a second Original Glazed dozen for free.

Pricing in-shop for the second dozen will vary based on each state’s sales tax. There is a limit of two dozen per guest in-shop and a limit of one free dozen when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app or website.

Guests also can continue to enjoy the Krispy Kreme’s new Hoppy Easter Collection in-shop and via pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app and website, both individually and by the dozen. Hoppy Easter doughnuts also are available in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box, delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

Share how you’re enjoying and sharing Krispy Kreme’s sweet tax breaks by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. For more information about this promotion, please visit krispykreme.com/offers/taxday.

Source: Business Wire

