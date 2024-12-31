KRISPY KREME® Offering Three Sweet Deals for the New Year

Krispy Kreme brings back online ordering this week to help you celebrate your New Year with something sweet!

Krispy Kreme is offering a week of New Year’s deals for celebrations:

New Year’s Double Dozen for $20.25 – Now through New Year’s Day: two Original Glazed® dozens or one Original Glazed® dozen paired with either a Classic Assorted dozen or specialty dozen, available in shop, drive-thru and online for pickup or delivery. Limit four per guest.

–Now through New Year’s Day with a $5 minimum purchase. $12 Dozens – Jan. 3 through 5, Original Glazed® or Classic Assorted dozens; limit four per guest, in shop, drive-thru and online for pickup or delivery. Limit four per guest.

“As we close out 2024, we are so grateful for Krispy Kreme fans, including for their patience as we experienced problems with online ordering. Now that online ordering is 100 percent back, we’re saying ‘thanks’ with great online and offline deals to start the New Year right for all of us!” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand Officer.

