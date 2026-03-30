Krispy Kreme Launches Limited-Edition Artemis II Doughnut for NASA Mission

Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA’s Artemis II mission with a limited-edition Artemis II Doughnut, available March 31 through April 2, 2026, at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide. The special doughnut marks the first crewed test flight on NASA’s journey toward a long-term lunar presence. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Krispy Kreme Artemis II Doughnut?

The Artemis II Doughnut starts with Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed® doughnut and features a mission-inspired design. The doughnut includes:

Blue vanilla-flavored icing

OREO® crunch and white nonpareils

Cookies-and-creme flavored buttercream dollop

Red chevron detail inspired by the NASA logo

When and Where Can You Get the Artemis II Doughnut?

The Artemis II Doughnut is available March 31 through April 2, 2026, only. Customers can find it at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, or order it for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website.

Is There a Special Artemis II Dozen Available?

Yes. Krispy Kreme is also offering the Artemis II Specialty Dozen, which includes six Artemis II Doughnuts and six Original Glazed® doughnuts.

What Is NASA’s Artemis II Mission?

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Four astronauts will spend approximately 10 days in deep space, testing all spacecraft systems with crew aboard. The mission provides critical data for future Artemis missions, including returning American astronauts to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

What Is Krispy Kreme’s History With NASA and Space Events?

Krispy Kreme has a long tradition of marking major space milestones with doughnuts:

Served fresh Original Glazed® doughnuts at NASA’s Apollo 11 launch in 1969

Celebrated NASA’s Perseverance Rover landing on Mars in 2021

Released the Artemis Moon Doughnut to commemorate NASA’s Artemis I Mission in 2022

Created themed doughnuts for supermoons and total solar eclipses

Source: Krispy Kreme

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