Krispy Kreme Launches 2026 Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is replacing traditional Valentine’s Day cards with something sweeter this year. Starting February 3, 2026, the doughnut chain debuts an all-new Valentine’s Day Collection featuring three heart-shaped doughnuts and one special “sprinkled with love” variety. Available through February 14 at participating U.S. locations, these limited-time treats come packaged in custom Valentine’s Day-themed dozen boxes designed for sharing with loved ones.

Four New Valentine’s Day Doughnuts Available Starting February 3

The 2026 Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection includes four distinct varieties created to express affection through classic Valentine’s gift-inspired flavors:

I Love You a Choco-Lot Doughnut – Heart-shaped unglazed doughnut filled with chocolate flavored Kreme, dipped in red vanilla icing, finished with chocolate icing ribbon and bow

Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme Doughnut – Heart-shaped unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white chocolate bear face

You’re Berry Sweet Doughnut – Heart-shaped unglazed doughnut filled with smooth fluffy Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing, decorated with red vanilla drizzle and XOXO sugar piece

Sprinkled with Love Doughnut – Original Glazed doughnut piped with buttercreme frosting and heart sprinkles

Where to Purchase Valentine’s Day Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Collection is available through multiple purchasing channels. Customers can order in-shop, through the Krispy Kreme mobile app, or via the company website for pickup or delivery. Select retailers also carry six-packs featuring some Valentine’s Day doughnut varieties. The Krispy Kreme location finder helps customers locate participating shops and retail partners throughout the United States.

Social Media Contest Offers Free Doughnuts to Valentine’s Day Fans

From February 3 through February 13, 2026, Krispy Kreme invites customers to participate in a Valentine’s Day social media promotion. Participants can post photos or videos featuring the Valentine’s Day Collection while expressing appreciation for someone special, tagging both the recipient and @krispykreme. On February 14, Krispy Kreme will select twelve winners to receive two dozen free doughnuts—one dozen for themselves and another to share with their special someone. Complete contest details are available at www.krispykreme.com/promos/valentines-day.

