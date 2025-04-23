Krispy Kreme Introduces New Cheesecake Doughnut Collection

Calling all cheesecake lovers! Krispy Kreme® is introducing an all-new collection that is cheesecake-inspired and delicious.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, Krispy Kreme’s Craving Cheesecake Collection features three all-new silky, sweet doughnuts:

Strawberry Dream Cheesecake Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cheesecake flavored Kreme™, dipped in strawberry flavored icing and berry flavored graham crunch, and drizzled in white icing.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cheesecake flavored Kreme™, dipped in strawberry flavored icing and berry flavored graham crunch, and drizzled in white icing. Cookies & Kreme™ Cheesecake Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme™ cheesecake flavored filling, dipped in white icing, half-dipped in chocolate cookie crumble and dusted with powdered topping.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme™ cheesecake flavored filling, dipped in white icing, half-dipped in chocolate cookie crumble and dusted with powdered topping. Caramel Delight Cheesecake Doughnut – a cinnamon sugar ring doughnut topped with cheesecake flavored buttercreme, salted caramel flavored graham crunch, and caramel flavored icing drizzles.

Krispy Kreme’s Craving Cheesecake Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Guests can also enjoy the Craving Cheesecake Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Craving Cheesecake Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/cheesecake-doughnuts.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s new Craving Cheesecake Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Krispy Kreme

