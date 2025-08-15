Krispy Kreme Introduces Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme® in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), announces an enchanting new doughnut collection inspired by Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: the all-new Harry Potter™: Houses of Hogwarts™ x Krispy Kreme Collection.

Available beginning Monday, Aug.18, for a limited time, doughnut lovers and Harry Potter™ fans alike can head to participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. to experience enchanting doughnuts that bring the four Hogwarts™ houses to life through delicious flavors:

Gryffindor™ Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme™, dipped in red icing and Biscoff® cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor™ crest.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme™, dipped in red icing and Biscoff® cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor™ crest. Slytherin™ Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin™ crest.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin™ crest. Hufflepuff™ Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff™ crest.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff™ crest. Ravenclaw™ Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in blueberry flavored icing, topped with the Ravenclaw™ sprinkles and crest.

Witches or wizards looking for a sweet reveal can also experience a one-of-a-kind doughnut celebrating the Hogwarts houses. The new specialty Sorting Hat™ Doughnut is a filled doughnut, with a mystery-colored Kreme™ representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses, then dipped in chocolate flavored icing, sprinkled with shimmering gold stars and gold sugar, and topped with the Sorting Hat™ piece. Take a bite to see which house you will reveal. The Sorting Hat doughnut is sold separately in a limited-edition specialty box, while supplies last.

On Aug. 23, Krispy Kreme invites fans to show their love for all things Harry Potter, with a special Houses of Hogwarts day. Participating shops nationwide will give any fan who reps their favorite House of Hogwarts one free Original Glazed® doughnut, no purchase necessary while supplies last.

For fans who can’t get enough of the Wizarding World, beginning Sept. 1, Krispy Kreme will give them a chance to win a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort to experience the magic and excitement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/harry-potter/giveaway.

Accompanying the doughnuts is the new Golden Snitch™ Latte, a rich golden caramel toffee-inspired latte, topped with whipped cream, Biscoff® cookie crumble, and a sprinkle of golden shimmer sugar. It’s a spellbinding, indulgent treat in every sip.

The Harry Potter™: Houses of Hogwarts™ x Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available individually and in custom-designed dozens boxes in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack box delivered to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Share how you’re bringing a little magic to those around you with these doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about the new Krispy Kreme x Harry Potter™: Houses of Hogwarts™ Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/harry-potter.

