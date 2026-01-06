Krispy Kreme Introduces Cozy Winter Seasonal Collection

Krispy Kreme introduces its Winter Seasonal Collection on January 6, 2025, marking the first of five limited-time seasonal lineups planned throughout the year. The collection features four all-new doughnut flavors designed to capture the cozy tastes and comforts that define the winter season, giving customers more ways to customize their dozen.

Four New Winter Doughnut Flavors Available Now

The Winter Seasonal Collection debuts at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States starting Tuesday, January 6, 2025. Each doughnut in the collection offers distinct flavor profiles that showcase popular winter taste preferences:

Caramel Dulce Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a salted caramel dulce drizzle

Chocolate Truffle Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with chocolate truffle flavored Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, piped with chocolate icing drizzles and topped with chocolate chips

Raspberry Cheesecake Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut dipped in raspberry-flavored icing and graham crunch, topped with cheesecake flavored buttercreme

Cinnamon Sugar Cake Doughnut – an Original Glazed cinnamon old fashioned cake doughnut

How to Order the Winter Seasonal Collection

Customers can purchase the Winter Seasonal Collection through multiple channels at participating locations. The doughnuts are available in-shop and through Krispy Kreme’s mobile app and website for pickup or delivery. Orders can be placed for individual doughnuts or by the dozen.

Complementary Winter Beverage Options

To enhance the winter experience, Krispy Kreme offers two seasonal latte options that pair with the new doughnut collection. The Caramel Vanilla Latte and Caramel Brown Sugar Latte are both available hot, iced or frozen, providing beverage choices that match the cozy winter theme.

Limited Time Availability

The Winter Seasonal Collection is available for a limited time while winter lasts. Krispy Kreme encourages customers to share their experiences with the new flavors on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme to show “how you dozen” with both the seasonal collection and everyday menu items.

Source: Krispy Kreme

