Krispy Kreme Introduces All-New ‘Passport to Italy’ Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme® is helping fans transport to “la dolce vita” this summer with its all-new Passport to Italy Collection: a sweet escape to Italy’s vibrant desserts and culture.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Italy Collection features three of Italy’s most iconic desserts reimagined as irresistible doughnuts, including:

Cannoli Inspired Doughnut – an unglazed ring doughnut half-dipped in chocolate icing and cookie crunch, dusted with powdered coating and topped with a cannoli flavored buttercreme dollop.

– an unglazed ring doughnut half-dipped in chocolate icing and cookie crunch, dusted with powdered coating and topped with a cannoli flavored buttercreme dollop. Limone Delight Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon delight flavored Kreme™, dipped in zesty lemon-flavored icing and topped with candied lemon.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon delight flavored Kreme™, dipped in zesty lemon-flavored icing and topped with candied lemon. Tiramisu Inspired Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with tiramisu flavored Kreme™, topped with sweet creme flavored buttercreme and dusted with cocoa.

Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Italy Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen.

Share how you’re enjoying la dolce vita this summer with Krispy Kreme’s new Passport to Italy Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Passport to Italy Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/passport.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email