Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Free Doughnut Giveaway for Valentine’s Weekend

Krispy Kreme is turning Friday the 13th into a lucky day this Valentine’s Weekend by giving away 13,000 free Original Glazed dozens to randomly selected guests at participating U.S. shops on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. The chain is flipping the script on the traditionally unlucky date with a sweet promotion that pairs perfectly with its limited-edition Valentine’s Day doughnut collection, available through Saturday, Feb. 14.

How the Krispy Kreme 13,000 Free Dozens Giveaway Works

On Friday, Feb. 13, Krispy Kreme will randomly select guests throughout the day at participating U.S. locations to receive one of the 13,000 free Original Glazed dozen coupons. Winners can redeem their free dozen coupon with any purchase over a 13-day window beginning Sunday, Feb. 15. No sign-up or special code is required, as guests are chosen at random simply by visiting a shop that day.

Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2026 Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating the holiday weekend with four all-new Valentine’s Day doughnuts, available in a custom Valentine’s Day-themed dozen box through Saturday, Feb. 14:

I Love You a Choco-Lot Doughnut, an unglazed heart doughnut filled with chocolate flavored Kreme, dipped in red vanilla flavored icing, topped with a chocolate icing ribbon and bow.

Teddy Bear Cookies and Kreme Doughnut, an unglazed heart doughnut filled with Cookies and Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a white chocolate bear face.

You’re Berry Sweet Doughnut, an unglazed heart doughnut filled with smooth, fluffy Kreme, dipped in strawberry flavored icing, topped with a red vanilla flavored drizzle and an XOXO sugar piece.

Sprinkled with Love Doughnut, an Original Glazed doughnut piped with buttercreme flavored frosting and heart sprinkles.

How to Order Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day Doughnuts

The Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Select Valentine’s Day doughnuts are also available in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered to participating retailers. To find a U.S. shop or retailer near you, visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery.

More Eat & Drink News

Source: Krispy Kreme

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email