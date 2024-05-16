Krispy Kreme Donuts Partnering with Dolly for a New Sweet Collection

When it comes to pairing “sweets” for the first time, it doesn’t get any sweeter than this! Krispy Kreme® and global superstar Dolly Parton unveiled the “Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection” – four all-new doughnuts that have a lil’ somethin’ sweet for everyone.

For a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, fans can enjoy and share the “Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection” in a limited-edition custom Dolly Parton dozens box:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping. Banana Puddin’ Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”

To help celebrate the introduction of the Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection, Krispy Kreme is inviting everyone to get “Dolly’d Up” and visit shops on Saturday, May 18. Anyone “Dolly’d Up,” – from being totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch – will receive a free Original Glazed® Doughnut. Fans not Dolly’d Up can receive a free Original Glazed® Doughnut by singing a favorite Dolly song.

“Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common – we both love to share joy!” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “It was a joy – and an honor – to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself.”

Krispy Kreme and Dolly fans can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit WWW.KRISPYKREME.COM/LOCATE/LOCATION-SEARCH#GROCERY to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Show how you’re loving Krispy Kreme’s Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting WWW.KRISPYKREME.COM/PROMOS/DOLLY.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy