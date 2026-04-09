Krispy Kreme Celebrates “Malcolm in the Middle” Revival With Limited Mix Pack Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is marking the return of the beloved family sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” with a special limited-edition doughnut offering available for one weekend only at participating shops across the United States.

What Is the Krispy Kreme Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack?

The Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack features a specially designed dozen box inspired by the show. Inside, fans will find 10 Original Glazed Doughnuts surrounding 10 Original Glazed Doughnut Dots and 10 Sprinkle Doughnut Dots placed “in the middle” — a nod to the show’s iconic title and premise.

When Is the Krispy Kreme Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack Available?

The specialty Mix Pack is available Friday through Sunday, April 10-12, 2026, at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. It is a limited-time, weekend-only offering tied directly to the premiere of the revival series.

Where Can You Get the Malcolm in the Middle Doughnuts?

The Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack is available in-shop and can also be ordered for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Fans can use the Krispy Kreme store locator to find the nearest participating location.

When Does Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Premiere?

All four episodes of “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” premiere Friday, April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., as well as on Disney+ internationally. The limited revival reunites original cast members Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, revisiting the chaotic but close-knit family with the same irreverent humor that captivated audiences two decades ago.

How Can Fans Share Their Krispy Kreme Malcolm in the Middle Experience?

Krispy Kreme is encouraging fans to share how they’re celebrating the revival by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Additional details about the promotion are available at krispykreme.com/promos/malcolm-in-the-middle.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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