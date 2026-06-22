Krispy Kreme Brings Patriotic Doughnuts and Sweet Deals for July 4th

Krispy Kreme is marking America’s 250th birthday with a limited-time Fourth of July Collection, available starting Tuesday, June 23. The lineup features new doughnuts, returning fan favorites, and a pair of deals designed to sweeten your Independence Day plans. More Eat & Drink News

What’s in the Fourth of July Collection

The collection comes packaged in a custom “Bring Fourth the Fun” dozen box and includes four doughnuts:

USA Doughnut — an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cookies n’ Kreme, dipped in red icing with patriotic stars and a USA sugar piece

Firework Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla flavored icing with gold glitter and a firecracker sugar piece

Freedom Ring Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, blue sprinkles and white stars, piped with red icing stripes

Chocolate Iced with Patriotic Sprinkles — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkled with patriotic sprinkles

The USA Doughnut and Firework Doughnut are new this year, while the Freedom Ring and Chocolate Iced with Patriotic Sprinkles are returning options.

BOGO $2.50 Dozen Deal Running July 2-5

From July 2 through July 5, customers can add an Original Glazed dozen for $2.50 when they buy any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price. In-shop and drive-thru orders are limited to two BOGO deals per guest. For online pickup or delivery orders through the Krispy Kreme app or website, use promo code “USA” — limited to one per order.

Free Doughnut for Wearing Red, White and Blue on July 4

On Independence Day, anyone who walks in wearing red, white, and blue gets a free Original Glazed doughnut — no purchase necessary, limit one per guest.

Where to Find the Collection

The Fourth of July Collection is available in-shop and through the Krispy Kreme app and website for pickup or delivery, sold individually and by the dozen. A 6-pack box featuring two each of the Freedom Ring, Chocolate Iced with Patriotic Sprinkles, and Original Glazed doughnuts is also available at select retailers. Use the store locator at krispykreme.com to find a shop or retailer near you. Full promotion details are at www.krispykreme.com/promos/july-4th.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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