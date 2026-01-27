Krispy Kreme Brings Back Chocomania Collection

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular Chocomania Collection with a delicious twist for 2026. Starting January 27, the beloved doughnut chain will offer four brand-new doughnuts, each featuring HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze. This limited-time collection marks the first time Krispy Kreme has glazed its Chocomania doughnuts with HERSHEY’S chocolate, creating an elevated chocolate experience for customers nationwide.

Limited Six-Day Availability for Chocomania Collection

The Chocomania Collection will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations for just six days, from Tuesday, January 27 through Sunday, February 1, 2026. Customers can purchase these chocolate-glazed doughnuts individually or by the dozen through in-shop visits, or via pickup and delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website at https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/chocomania.

Four New HERSHEY’S Chocolate Glazed Doughnut Varieties

The 2026 Chocomania Collection features four completely new doughnut creations, all built on the foundation of HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze:

Chocolate Cheesecake Doughnut: HERSHEY’S Chocolate Original Glazed doughnut topped with cheesecake swirl and HERSHEY’S mini chocolate chips

Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut: HERSHEY’S Chocolate Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and finished with HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Cookie Crunch

Chocolate Party Doughnut: HERSHEY’S Chocolate Original Glazed doughnut decorated with HERSHEY’S chocolate drizzle and rainbow nonpareils

HERSHEY’S Chocolate Original Glazed Doughnut: Classic Original Glazed doughnut covered in rich HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze

Source: Krispy Kreme

