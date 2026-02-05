Krispy Kreme Big Game Dozen for Super Bowl Weekend 2026

Krispy Kreme is bringing game day sweetness to football fans with the new Big Game Dozen, a limited-time collection of football-themed doughnuts available through Super Bowl weekend 2026. The specialty dozen features playful decorated treats designed to score points at watch parties and gatherings across the country.

What Is the Krispy Kreme Big Game Dozen?

The Big Game Dozen includes a winning combination of 12 doughnuts designed for football celebrations. The dozen features six Football Doughnuts, two Goal Post Doughnuts, and four classic Original Glazed Doughnuts. This assortment provides both festive themed treats and the beloved Original Glazed variety that has made Krispy Kreme a fan favorite for decades.

Football Doughnut and Goal Post Doughnut Details

The Football Doughnut is shaped like a football and made from an unglazed shell filled with smooth white Kreme. Each doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with white icing football laces for an authentic game day appearance. The Goal Post Doughnut starts with an Original Glazed doughnut base dipped in green icing to represent the field. Yellow buttercreme flavored goalposts and festive nonpareil sprinkles complete the touchdown-worthy design.

$2 Original Glazed Dozen Deal This Weekend

Krispy Kreme is offering fans a chance to double their doughnut haul from Friday through Sunday. Customers who purchase any dozen can add an Original Glazed dozen for just $2. The offer includes a limit of two per customer for in-shop and drive-thru purchases. Online orders through pickup and delivery are limited to one per order using promo code SCORE at participating locations.

How to Order the Big Game Dozen

The Big Game Dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Fans planning larger gatherings can pre-order the dozen in catering sizes exclusively through the Krispy Kreme catering page. Additional promotion details are available at krispykreme.com/promos/big-game.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink News

More Krispy Kreme News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email