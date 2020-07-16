Beginning Monday, July 20, Kohl’s will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet,” a statement reads on their site.

“Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores. We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face covering guidelines for their local region.”

Customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of our face covering policy. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and we have associate greeters at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

For those who do not want to shop in the store, can visit Kohls.com and use Kohl’s new limited-contact Store Drive Up service, among other shipping options.