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Home News Knights of Columbus Donates $500 To Support Rutherford County Seniors

Knights of Columbus Donates $500 To Support Rutherford County Seniors

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SCAN Co-Coordinator Clarence Guice receives a $500 check from Knight of Columbus Trustee Norbert Braunwalder, left, and Past Faithful Navigator John McNicholas. At right are SCAN volunteer Brian McCutcheon and Sgt. Gary Herron of the Community Engagement Unit.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says seniors enrolled in its Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) will benefit from a $500 donation from the Knights of Columbus Bishop David R. Choby Assembly #3742 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Knights representatives John McNicholas and Norbert Braunwalder presented the check to Sgt. Gary Herron and SCAN volunteers. McNicholas said, “We just wanted to pay it forward.” The funds will help provide food and safety support for about 65 SCAN members, many of whom live alone without family assistance.

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SCAN is a free program staffed by Sheriff’s Office volunteers who regularly check on seniors, assist with home safety, and help meet individual needs. Community members can refer seniors or volunteer by calling 615-904-3139.

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