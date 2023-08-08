Kinky Boots Set to Open Friday at the Center for the Arts

Kinky Boots is set to open Friday, August 11, at The Center for the Arts.

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

“I am beyond excited and honored to bring the regional premier of Kinky Boots to our hometown. This is a dream come true for me! Our cast is superbly talented and are telling this beautiful story so well. Kinky Boots is about love, acceptance, hope, friendship and so much more. One of my favorite lines in a song is ‘You change the world when you change your mind’. How true that is! After seeing our show, I promise that you will leave with a smile on your face and a heart full of joy!”, shares Director Rachel Jones.

Kinky Boots is presented by VIP Murfreesboro Magazine.

Tickets are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

Kinky Boots runs Friday, August 11, through Sunday, August 27.

Kinky Boots Performance Dates:

Fri, August 11 at 7:30 pm

Sat, August 12 at 7:30 pm

Sun, August 13 at 2:00 pm

Fri, August 18 at 7:30 pm

Sat, August 19 at 7:30 pm

Sun, August 20 at 2:00 pm

Fri, August 25 at 7:30 pm

Sat, August 26 at 7:30 pm

Sun, August 27 at 2:00 pm

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.