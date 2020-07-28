By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

By the time Kim Marable finished second grade, she knew in her heart she wanted to be a teacher.

The youngest of nine children and the first to attend college, Marable grew up in a small rural West Tennessee town — Halls — with one stop light and a population that only recently surpassed 2,000. Her next youngest sibling is nine years older than Marable, but when her mom saw how well she was doing, the elder Marable cultivated her youngest child’s passion for education.

Sixteen years later, after graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, the youngest Marable was blessed to begin her teaching career.

Now, after 18 years of teaching, leadership and administrative roles, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock has named Marable the new principal of Lascassas Elementary School.

“She’s a strong instructional leader with a record of success,” Spurlock said. “She’s been part of a very effective school that has cultivated a culture of support for children, and she’s done a great job of empowering young kids.”

“I’m excited,” said Marable, after being told she had been selected as the new principal. “A little nervous. Proud.”

She added, “I want to be an impactful principal. I want to be a change agent who helps teachers grow, so they can help their students. I want to serve my staff in the best capacity, so I can serve my students and parents, but the main thing is to help children succeed. Whatever I have to do, I’m willing to do.”

Marable has been at Blackman Elementary since August 2005.

She spent seven years as a third-grade lead teacher, a year as a K-5 reading and math intervention coach, another year focusing on reading intervention, three years as an RTI-2 instructional coach and the past three years as the assistant principal at Blackman.

In addition to her undergraduate work, Marable earned a Master of Education in administration and supervision from MTSU in 2013.

Marable is looking forward to meeting her new faculty and staff as she settles into her new office and, it goes without saying, she’s eager to know as well as serve the students of Lascassas Elementary and their parents.

Like her mom did for her all those years ago, Marable wants to foster the same achievements for the students at Lascassas.

“I’m going to make the best of this opportunity to help children,” said Marable, who credited her mom for giving “me everything to play teacher and, early on, I was constantly reading books that were above my level.”