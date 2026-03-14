Kiefer Sutherland Is Coming to Nashville With the ‘Love Will Bring You Home Tour’

Kiefer Sutherland returns to the stage in spring 2026 with the “Love Will Bring You Home Tour”, marking his first full tour since 2024 following a period of filming commitments. Sutherland makes a stop in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on June 21st, 2026. He last performed in Nashville in 2019 and at the Franklin Theatre in 2022.

The tour will also support the forthcoming release of Kiefer’s fourth studio album, Grey, expected this spring. While a confirmed release date is yet to be announced, fans can look forward to hearing new material alongside songs from across his acclaimed catalogue.

Kiefer’s live performances have become renowned for their warmth, authenticity, and connection with audiences. Each show delivers a powerful blend of heartfelt Americana, rich storytelling, and full-band energy, offering a great night out filled with personal stories from Kiefer’s life and the experiences that shape his songwriting.

Find tickets here.

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