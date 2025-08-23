Kidsville Festival Returns to Centennial Park

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that the beloved annual Kidsville Family Festival will return to Centennial Park on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free festival will feature a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family, in addition to local vendors and food trucks, mascots, live music, dance and theater performances, and more.

“Kidsville Family Festival is back for another exciting year,” said Justin Branam, Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming. “This is one of the most fun-filled days of the year at Centennial Park, and we have an incredible lineup of family-friendly activities to entertain and engage children and adults alike. Best of all, the festival is free so families can enjoy a beautiful day together full of entertainment, play, and surprises.”

Highlights of the festival include:

Stage performances featuring live music, dance, and more

Character and mascot meet-and-greets

Stuff your own custom teddy bear with Teddy Bear Mobile – the first 100 bears are free (for children who are present at the festival)

Inflatable Games

Free face painting

Storytime and reading featuring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Family Yoga with Small World Yoga

Fun Games and craft projects compliments of several festival partners, including Mr.

Bond’s Science Guys, Smart Art, Turnip Green Creative Reuse

Shopping from local vendors and artisans

The Growing Season Active Play Zone featuring the Tree Branch Stretch, Leaf Jumping,

Pumpkin Ring Toss, and Corn Play Bin

In addition to family-friendly activities offered all day long, the Kidsville Family Festival will feature a variety of food vendors and local food trucks, including Retro Sno, Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-B-Que, Kiwi Scoops LLC, Sausfries LLC, Hautewheels, Changnoi Thai Lao, Livvi’s Lunchbox, Crafty Boba, and Rollin Thai.

The Kidsville Family Festival will take place at the Musicians Corner Amphitheater, located in Centennial Park on the corner of West End Avenue and 27th Avenue North.

