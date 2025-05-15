Kids to Parks Day Returns with Splashing Fun in Smyrna

One of Smyrna’s most anticipated family-friendly events of the year is back! Kids to Parks Day will take place this Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the J.J. McWilliams Old Rock School Park’s old football field, located at 400 Enon Springs Rd. W.

This free event offers children a chance to cool off and enjoy outdoor play before the summer pool season officially begins. The Smyrna Fire Department will be on site with a fire truck, giving kids the exciting opportunity to get sprayed by the fire hose.

In addition to the fire truck fun, the afternoon will include a variety of water games and toys to keep children of all ages engaged and entertained. Organizers note that the program is weather dependent.

All ages are welcome, and no registration or cost is required. Families are encouraged to bring towels, sunscreen, and a sense of adventure for this wet and wild kickoff to summer.

