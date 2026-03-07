Kids Rock Event Returns to Nissan Stadium for a Day of Running, Music, and Finish-Line Fun

Young runners will take center stage Sunday, April 26, 2026, when the KiDS ROCK returns to Nissan Stadium as part of Nashville’s annual race weekend. The family-focused event welcomes participants ages 0–14 for an afternoon of movement, music and finish-line celebration.

“KiDS ROCK gives families an opportunity to experience race weekend together and allows kids to feel the excitement of crossing a finish line,” said Adam Zocks, race director of the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville. “We love seeing the confidence it builds in young participants and the energy they bring to the day.”

Sunday’s schedule at Nissan Stadium includes multiple family-friendly events:

• 12 p.m. — Doggie Dash

• 12:30 p.m. — 1 Mile races

• 1 p.m. — KiDS ROCK

KiDS ROCK is a non-timed event designed to introduce children of all abilities to the excitement of race day in a safe and energetic environment. Multiple distance options allow kids to participate at an age-appropriate level while experiencing the atmosphere of a major race weekend.

KiDS ROCK race distances include:

• Diaper Dash — 26.2-foot crawl for the youngest participants

• Toddler Trot — approximately 80-foot run for ages 1–3

• Half-mile — for ages 3–8

• One-mile — for ages 5–14

Each registered participant receives an official race bib, commemorative KiDS ROCK T-shirt, finisher medal and post-race refreshments. Music and entertainment will create a high-energy environment as families gather to cheer on their young athletes.

The KiDS ROCK series has provided a free, fun, and easy-to-use Training Guide to help runners of all abilities complete their first marathon. The goal of the program is to empower kids to choose a healthy lifestyle and to reduce childhood obesity. By participating in this program, you’ll join kids all across the United States to complete a running program to get ready for your KiDS ROCK event.

At the end of the program, you will run in one fantastic final mile, specially designed for you, which when added to your training equals at least 26.2 miles –a marathon!

Parents or guardians must accompany participants to ensure a safe and supportive race experience. For safety reasons, strollers, pets and wheeled devices are not permitted on the course.

Registration is open, and families are encouraged to sign up early as space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit HERE.

