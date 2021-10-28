Kids in the Kitchen: 5 Halloween Sweet Treats

Kids always have fun when they get to help out in the kitchen, especially when they get to make spooky and playful treats! Try these 5 craft food projects with your little ones this Halloween!
1. Rice Crispy Treat Monsters
Candy Melts (any colors you like. We suggest orange & green for bright Halloween colors)
Candy Eyes (various sizes)
Vegetable Oil
Rice Krispie treats (homemade or store-bought)
Baking sheets lined with parchment paper
Directions:
- Prep your Rice Crispy treats by cutting the homemade ones or by unwrapping the store-bought ones.
- Melt the Candy Melts according to the package directions. Place each color in a separate bowl.
- Once Candy Melts have melted, add about 1/2 tsp of cooking oil to each bowl and stir to blend. This will help keep the finished product smooth.
- Take each Rice Krispie Treat and dip one end into one of the melted Candy Melt mixtures. Scrape it on the sides of the bowl lightly to remove any excess melt off or take a spatula to smooth it out if you want a thicker finish on the bar.
- While the Candy Melt is still wet, place the candy eyes on the treat in any pattern you desire. You can give them 1 big eye or 4 different-sized eyes!
- Allow them to sit at room temperature for about 45 minutes or until they harden.
2. Ghost Pretzels
Vanilla Milk Chips/White Chocolate Chips
Candy Eyes
Snack Size Pretzels
Vegetable Oil
Baking sheets lined with parchment paper
Directions:
- Melt the vanilla milk chips either in a double boiler or the microwave. Add 1/2 tsp of vegetable oil to the melted chips for a smooth consistency.
- Use a fork to dip pretzels into the melted chips while it is still hot. Shake off excess chocolate while the pretzel is still on a fork and move to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- While each pretzel is still wet, place 2 candy eyes into the holes on top of each pretzel and gently press to secure.
- Work quickly so the melted chips stay at a high temperature, this makes them adhere to the pretzels. Allow the decorated pretzels to sit at room temperature until they harden.
3. Peanut Butter Spider Cookies
1/2 cup Shortening
1/2 cup Peanut Butter
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
1/2 cup Sugar
1 Egg
2 tbsp Milk
1 tsp Vanilla
1-3/4 cup Flour
1 tsp Baking Soda
1/2 tsp Salt
1/4 cup Sugar (For rolling)
48 miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, unwrapped and frozen
96 Candy Eyes
1/2 cup Chocolate Chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- In a large mixing bowl, beat together shortening, peanut butter, egg, brown sugar, vanilla and milk.
- In a separate, medium bowl whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.
- Slowly add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and beat until well blended.
- Using an ice cream scoop, form dough into 1″ balls.
- Roll each ball in the sugar and place them a couple of inches apart on an ungreased cooking sheet.
- Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
- Immediately after pulling the cookie sheet out of the oven gently press 1 frozen peanut butter cup upside down onto each cookie. Place cookies on a wire rack to cool.
- Once all cookies are moved to the wire rack place the candy eyes on the peanut butter cups and press gently to secure.
- Place in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes to allow the cookies to firm up.
- Melt the chocolate chips, allow them to cool slightly and place them as far into the corner of a baggie that you can. Cut a very small part of the tip off of the bag. Pipe out 8 legs on each spider cookie.
- Pipe some melted chocolate to the back of your candy eyes and gently but firmly press each eye onto the front of a chocolate cup.
- Place in the refrigerator and allow it to set.
4. Halloween Marshmallow Pops
There is various styles of Marshmallow Pops you can make – Frankenstein, Pumpkins, Ghosts, etc. These are the recipes for Witches, Vampire Bats and Skeletons.
1 Pack of Large Marshmallows
Sucker Sticks
Candy Melts (brown, green, white)
Candy Eyeballs
Sparkle Gel Pen (black)
Oreos (with the frosting scraped off for the witch and bat)
Hershey’s Kisses (witch)
Chocolate Sprinkles (witch)
Styrofoam Bricks
Directions:
Prep all marshmallows by poking the sucker sticks through the base. Make sure the stick goes almost to the top of the marshmallow.
Melt all the Candy Melts according to package directions. I like to use a coffee mug for this because it’s easier to dip and roll the marshmallows inside.
Witch
- Stir the green melted Candy Melts to get a smooth consistency.
- Dip a marshmallow in the cup and roll it around to evenly coat
- Immediately add the witch’s hair by rolling about 2/3 of the marshmallow in a shallow dish with the chocolate sprinkles.
- Add the bottom of her hat by placing an Oreo cookie on top of the wet marshmallow.
- Put 2 candy eyeballs in place.
- Take some of the melted brown Candy Melts and dab a little on top of the Oreo cookie. Place a Hershey’s Kiss on top to finish the witch’s hat.
- Set the pop in the Styrofoam brick. Once dried take the sparkle gel pen and paint a smile on her and maybe even a little wart!
Vampire Bat
- Grab the brown melted chocolate Candy Melts and stir it.
- Take your Oreo cookies (remember, they shouldn’t have any frosting in them) and cut them in half with a sharp knife.
- Lay them angled out and upwards on wax paper.
- Dip the marshmallow in the chocolate and roll it around to coat it well.
- Place the marshmallow directly on top of the cut Oreo cookies that are laid out on the wax paper and gently press to secure them. They should look like the bat’s wings.
- Give the bat some eyeballs.
- Leave the bats as is on the Oreo cookies until they are set (about 20 minutes). Once they are set you can add a fanged mouth with the sparkle gel pen. I like to draw a straight line across and then use a toothpick to pull the corners of the mouths down to create the fangs.
Skeletons
- Take the melted white Candy Melts and stir it.
- Dip the marshmallow into the melted chocolate and roll until smooth.
- Place it in the Styrofoam brick to dry.
- Once completely dried, take the gel stick and draw a face on him.
5. Mummy Oreo Truffles
1 Family Sized Package of Oreos
1 Package (8 oz) of Cream Cheese, softened
1 Bag (12 oz) of White (or Vanilla Flavored) Chocolate Chips
Candy Eyeballs (Large)
Directions
- Put the entire package of Oreos into a food processor and pulse until they become crumbs.
- Add the cream cheese to the crumbs and pulse until well combined.
- Take an ice cream scoop and measure out one scoop into your hands. Roll it into a ball.
- Chill the balls in the freezer on a sheet pan until they are set. About 30 minutes.
- Melt the white chocolate chips. You can add a little vegetable oil if you would like for better consistency and a glossier finish.
- Place a ball in the bowl with the melted chips. Take 2 forks and roll the ball around until coated well. Remove the ball by placing the 2 forks under it and allowing the excess chocolate to drip off.
- Place the ball on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and allow it to dry.
- Once the Oreo balls have dried, re-melt the remaining white chocolate and pour into a small plastic baggie.
- Cut off a small tip of the baggie and pipe horizontal stripes around the Oreo ball. Do so in a way that it resembles a mummy’s wraps. Put 2 eyeballs in place and allow to dry.