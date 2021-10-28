Kids in the Kitchen: 5 Halloween Sweet Treats

4. Halloween Marshmallow Pops

There is various styles of Marshmallow Pops you can make – Frankenstein, Pumpkins, Ghosts, etc. These are the recipes for Witches, Vampire Bats and Skeletons.

1 Pack of Large Marshmallows

Sucker Sticks

Candy Melts (brown, green, white)

Candy Eyeballs

Sparkle Gel Pen (black)

Oreos (with the frosting scraped off for the witch and bat)

Hershey’s Kisses (witch)

Chocolate Sprinkles (witch)

Styrofoam Bricks

Directions:

Prep all marshmallows by poking the sucker sticks through the base. Make sure the stick goes almost to the top of the marshmallow.

Melt all the Candy Melts according to package directions. I like to use a coffee mug for this because it’s easier to dip and roll the marshmallows inside.

Witch

Stir the green melted Candy Melts to get a smooth consistency. Dip a marshmallow in the cup and roll it around to evenly coat Immediately add the witch’s hair by rolling about 2/3 of the marshmallow in a shallow dish with the chocolate sprinkles. Add the bottom of her hat by placing an Oreo cookie on top of the wet marshmallow. Put 2 candy eyeballs in place. Take some of the melted brown Candy Melts and dab a little on top of the Oreo cookie. Place a Hershey’s Kiss on top to finish the witch’s hat. Set the pop in the Styrofoam brick. Once dried take the sparkle gel pen and paint a smile on her and maybe even a little wart!

Vampire Bat

Grab the brown melted chocolate Candy Melts and stir it. Take your Oreo cookies (remember, they shouldn’t have any frosting in them) and cut them in half with a sharp knife. Lay them angled out and upwards on wax paper. Dip the marshmallow in the chocolate and roll it around to coat it well. Place the marshmallow directly on top of the cut Oreo cookies that are laid out on the wax paper and gently press to secure them. They should look like the bat’s wings. Give the bat some eyeballs. Leave the bats as is on the Oreo cookies until they are set (about 20 minutes). Once they are set you can add a fanged mouth with the sparkle gel pen. I like to draw a straight line across and then use a toothpick to pull the corners of the mouths down to create the fangs.

Skeletons