Kid Rock just announced a new tour for 2022.

Announcing on social media Monday, the tour called Bad Reputation will begin in April hitting 25 cities across the country including Nashville on May 21st.

And he’s bringing some friends along- Foreigner will open along with Grand Funk Railroad. For a few select dates, Jason Bonham, son of Led Zepplin drummer, Jon Bonham will perform, the Led Zepplin experience along with country newcomer Trey Lewis.

Tickets are on sale to the general public.

In his social media message, Kid Rock answers the question will it be his last tour? He says he’s preparing for this tour but he doesn’t know if he will do another big tour like this one.

At midnight on Monday, Kid Rock will release three new songs -“Last Dance” based on his parents and their 50-year marriage, a country song “Rockin’ and a hard rock-rap tune he titled “We the People.”

For the latest updates, visit Kid Rock’s website.

Bad Reputation Tour Dates:

Apr. 6 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center^

Apr. 8 – Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center^

Apr. 9 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center^

Apr. 15 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena^

Apr. 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena^

May 20 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena#

June 10 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

June 11 –-Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

June 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion^

June 18 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

June 24 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 25 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 6 – Burgettstown, Penn. @ Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug. 12 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 17 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 – Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sept. 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sept. 17 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*