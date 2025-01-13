Kickin’ Ranch is Back at Jimmy John’s

Kickin’ Ranch® is officially back at Jimmy John’s®! After leaving menus last year, the fan-favorite sauce, known for its bold, creamy, and spicy flavor, has returned nationwide. Kickin’ Ranch has long been a fan favorite, cherished for its zesty blend of peppers, garlic, onion, parsley, black pepper, and paprika, which delivers a flavorful punch with every bite. Fans didn’t just miss it – they demanded its comeback, making their voices impossible to ignore.

Kickin’ Ranch enthusiasts have declared they love it so much they’d eat it with a spoon, and now they can! Jimmy John’s is serving up a limited time Kickin’ Ranch “Soup,” just in time for soup season.

For a limited time, the fan favorite sauce is available in a 6 oz. soup-sized container, perfect for dipping your favorite Jimmy John’s sandwich, wrap, and Jimmy Chips® or enjoying by the spoonful! Whether you slurp, sip or dip – there’s no judgement here! Plus, for the first time ever, Kickin’ Ranch is available to add directly to any sandwich or wrap at no extra charge. Guests can also enjoy it in a smaller side portion for those not quite ready to dive into the full soup-sized offering.

In celebration of its return, Kickin’ Ranch is bringing more flavor than ever to the menu with two new offerings:

Kickin’ Ranch Chicken Wrap: A permanent addition to the menu, this wrap features fresh, all-natural chicken*, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, Jimmy Peppers®, and of course, Kickin’ Ranch—all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Kickin’ Ranch Jimmy Chips®: For a limited time, Jimmy John’s fans can enjoy the zesty, bold Kickin’ Ranch flavor combined with the irresistible crunch of Jimmy Chips—a perfect pairing for any sandwich or wrap.

For more information about the return of Kickin’ Ranch, Kickin Ranch “Soup”, the Kickin’ Ranch Chicken Wrap, the Kickin’ Ranch Jimmy Chips, and to find a Jimmy John’s location near you, visit JimmyJohns.com.

Source: Jimmy John’s

