Kick Off Summer with New Jeni’s Ice Cream Flavors

School is out, and it’s officially summer. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has limited-time offerings this summer.

This collection is a delicious take on the classic American summer, redefining beloved treats with “new-stolgia,” if you will. From cherry pie straight from the oven to creamsicles from the ice cream truck and fruity shaved ice from the snow cone stand, these familiar favorites all feature an innovative spin that only Jeni’s can do.

The 5-pint collection launches in scoop shops across Nashville and online via jenis.com on June 6th (with early access online for rewards members on May 29th).

Flavors include:

Sparkling Cherry Pie, a sour cherry and tingling Sichuan peppercorn ice cream with tart cherry jam and buttery shortbread crust. Capturing the essence of cherry pie straight from the oven but with a bit of a kick.

Snow Cone Sorbet, a far-out twist of blue brambleberry, watermelon, and pink lemonade sorbets – evoking the memories of the best snow cones of summer doused in sticky, neon-hued syrup.

Burnt Orange Dreamsicle, a juicy orange ice cream with vanilla custard and burnt orange caramel inspired by the quintessential combination of orange and cream, but a refreshing departure from the original with an elevated burnt orange caramel sauce that’s nutty, rich, and packs a citrusy punch.

Tahini Oat Chocolate Cookies, luscious milk chocolate and nutty tahini ice creams with an oat cookie crumble – an ode to the classic icebox treat, Jeni’s captures the essence of a no-bake cookie by twisting together two ice creams and finishing with an oat cookie crumble that softens ever so gently into the cream.

[Returning] Double Dough, this chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream is swirled into a buttery brown sugar custard, made to taste exactly like rich and buttery cookie dough.

