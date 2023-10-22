Kick Off Halloween Weekend with Tequila Festival

Nashville Tequila Festival returns to oneC1TY on October 27 for a spook-tacular evening bringing together local businesses, exquisite tequilas, and fun-loving party patrons while raising money for TennGreen Land Conservancy.

Tequila lovers can look forward to 50+ types of tequila & mezcal available for tasting, a photo booth, glitter face painting, a Halloween costume contest, tacos, a DJ dance party, and more! Tasty food will be available for purchase on-site from Las Palmas, and if partons are still thirsty after their tequila samples, there will be a cash bar with Modelo Especial beer and Cuervo Tradicional cocktails. Proceeds benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, so every sip counts!

Tequila Lineup Includes: 1800 Tequila, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Gran Centenario Tequila, Maestro Dobel, el Jimador Tequila, Gran Coramino, Tequila Herradura, Dulce Vida Tequila, Milagro Tequila, Don Julio, 21SEEDS Infused Tequila, Patron, Cazadores, Lo Siento Tequila, Rancho La Gloria, Lunazul, Post Meridiem Spirits, Cantina Cocktails, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Santo Tequila, Casa Azul, Insolito Tequila, Cantera Negra, Curamia Tequila, Rock N Roll Tequila, El Mayor, Dos Primos, Onda Tequila Seltzer, and more to be announced!

General Admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase and tickets are limited! VIP ticket purchase includes entry to the event, 15 tequila samples, including premium tequila samples only available in the VIP Area, a separate bar and luxury restroom trailer, exclusive experiences, complimentary chips and salsa, and more.

This one-day festival takes place at the Yard at OneC1TY on Friday, October 27. The event starts at 6:30 PM and runs throughout the evening until 9:30 PM.

The event is a 21+ event. Tickets are required and available for purchase at nashvilletequilafestival.com. Attendees should bring a valid ID to gain entry to the event. For more information, visit nashvilletequilafest.com.