KFC Testing New Chicken Quesadilla

June 10, 2024 – KFC is testing a new take on a quesadilla, introducing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla in select restaurants for a limited time. The KFC Chicken Quesadilla is made with KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, which is shredded in-house and smothered with signature gravy, topped with a melty three-cheese blend, toasted to perfection, and served with your favorite dipping sauce or hot sauce. Be one of the first to taste the KFC Chicken Quesadilla at one of the participating restaurant locations below.
2205 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN
1319 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN
336 Harding Pl Nashville TN
2634 Murfreesboro Rd Nashville TN
1816 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN
5001 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN
675 Nashville Pike Gallatin TN
528 Hwy 46 S Dickson TN
710 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN
451 Hwy 52, Bypass W Lafayette TN
1248 Dinah Shore Blvd Winchester TN
1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Ste 25 Columbia TN
102 Madison St Shelbyville TN
1635 W College St Pulaski TN
1338 N Ellington Parkway Lewisburg TN
Source: KFC
