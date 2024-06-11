KFC Testing New Chicken Quesadilla

June 10, 2024 – KFC is testing a new take on a quesadilla, introducing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla in select restaurants for a limited time. The KFC Chicken Quesadilla is made with KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, which is shredded in-house and smothered with signature gravy, topped with a melty three-cheese blend, toasted to perfection, and served with your favorite dipping sauce or hot sauce. Be one of the first to taste the KFC Chicken Quesadilla at one of the participating restaurant locations below.

2205 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN

1319 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN

336 Harding Pl Nashville TN

2634 Murfreesboro Rd Nashville TN

1816 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN

5001 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN

675 Nashville Pike Gallatin TN

528 Hwy 46 S Dickson TN

710 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN

451 Hwy 52, Bypass W Lafayette TN

1248 Dinah Shore Blvd Winchester TN

1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Ste 25 Columbia TN

102 Madison St Shelbyville TN

1635 W College St Pulaski TN

1338 N Ellington Parkway Lewisburg TN

Source: KFC

