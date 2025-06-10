KFC’s Fill Ups Return Alongside Collab with F1 THE MOVIE

June 5, 2025 – KFC is kicking off summer with a full-throttle menu, bringing back its iconic meal deal, Fill Ups , in partnership with F1 THE MOVIE—making KFC drive-thrus the most desired pit stop of summer. The fan-favorite Fill Ups return nationwide with KFC’s signature finger lickin’ good flavor, in four crave-worthy combos that deliver a bounty of food for an unbeatable value—a complete meal all in one satisfying box for just $7*.

Whether you’re a classic fried chicken-obsessed foodie, tender-thusiast or a Famous Bowl fan, there’s a Fill Up to fuel your appetite:

Three-Piece Tenders Fill Up: Three juicy Original Recipe Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce, paired with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink.

Three juicy Original Recipe Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce, paired with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink. One-Piece Fried Chicken Fill Up: One fried chicken breast, in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink.

One fried chicken breast, in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink. Two-Piece Fried Chicken Fill Up: Two pieces of juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink.

Two pieces of juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink. Famous Bowl Fill Up: The iconic KFC Famous Bowl served with two pie poppers and a medium drink.

“It’s a really big deal that we’re bringing back our Fill Ups—with four varieties of finger lickin’ good meals that genuinely fill you up, for only $7,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. “It’s box meals meets box office in our Kentucky Fried Collab with F1 THE MOVIE, so you can turn hunger for chicken into a victory lap this summer.” KFC is also shaking up its beverages this summer with the launch of the new Mountain Dew Sweet Lightning** Peaches & Cream Soda. Leaning into the viral dirty soda trend popular among Gen Z and Millennials, this bold new flavor hits restaurants starting June 9. For an extra twist, customers can add a vanilla cream swirl to elevate every sip. Fill Up Four Ways at KFC and See F1 THE MOVIE

KFC is in the fast lane with F1 THE MOVIE, in theatres nationwide on June 27, as the exclusive quick service restaurant partner—making it the most finger lickin’ good collab of the summer. “Box Box” TV creative celebrates KFC as a summer pit stop for fueling up with KFC Fill Ups.

Download the KFC app and keep an eye out for details on chances to win high-stakes fun this summer. Buckle up fried chicken fans, the race is on—fuel up with a KFC Fill Up starting today, and race to see F1 THE MOVIE in theatres starting June 27.

Source: KFC

