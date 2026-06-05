KFC is going full blockbuster this summer with a new Supergirl-themed menu lineup, tying into the upcoming DC Studios film hitting theaters June 26. Starting June 8, guests can order two new Supergirl-inspired combo meals, three new character-inspired sauces, a new specialty drink, and — for the first time in over 20 years — limited-edition collectibles, including a Krypto Collectible Bucket that fans can snag at participating restaurants nationwide.

What Is the KFC Supergirl Ultimate Meal?

The Supergirl Ultimate Meal is the more loaded of the two new offerings. It comes with a choice of three Original Recipe Tenders or eight Nuggets, all three new Supergirl-inspired sauces, a biscuit, one side of your choice, a 21 oz. Kryptonian Kooler drink, and one blind bag collectible while supplies last.

The blind bag collectible is part of a five-piece set featuring Supergirl (two designs), Lobo, Ruthye, and Krypto. Since they’re blind-bagged, you won’t know which character you’re getting until you open it — which is kind of the point.

What Is the KFC Supergirl Combo Meal?

The Supergirl Combo Meal is the more straightforward option. It includes a choice of three Original Recipe Tenders or eight Nuggets, all three new Supergirl-inspired sauces, a biscuit, one side of your choice, and a regular fountain drink. Both meals are available starting June 8 at participating KFC locations.

What Are the Three New Supergirl-Inspired Sauces?

Each sauce in the lineup is themed to a character from the film:

Supergirl’s Solar Honey Mustard — a golden mustard sauce with bright tang, honey sweetness, and a sweet-heat finish

Ruthye’s Sweet Chili Revenge — a sticky sweet-and-spicy chili garlic sauce that builds to a savory garlic kick

Lobo’s Wild Ranch — a bold, creamy ranch with garlic, onion, herbs, sesame, and poppy seed

Every Supergirl Ultimate Meal and Supergirl Combo Meal comes with all three sauces included.

What Is the Kryptonian Kooler Drink?

The Kryptonian Kooler is a new limited-time beverage available with the Supergirl Ultimate Meal. It’s an electric-blue blend of Starry, Blue Raspberry Syrup, and Clear Strawberry Boba — a bubble tea-style drink designed to match the summer movie season energy. It comes in a 21 oz. size and is exclusive to the Ultimate Meal package.

What Is the Krypto Collectible Bucket and How Much Does It Cost?

Starting June 10, KFC is selling an ultra limited-edition Krypto Collectible Bucket for $29.99 at participating restaurants while supplies last. The bucket features a collectible lid with Puppy Krypto — a character making his film debut in Supergirl — and a bold Supergirl-branded design on the bucket itself.

This marks the first time in more than 20 years that KFC has offered film-inspired collectible buckets. The design is meant to hold fried chicken, popcorn, or whatever else you’re bringing into your movie night.

When Does Supergirl Hit Theaters?

Supergirl, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures, opens in theaters on June 26, 2026. The film is part of the new DC Studios Universe. KFC’s collaboration with the film runs through the summer, with the meal deal launching June 8 and the Krypto Collectible Bucket arriving June 10.

For full details and to order through the app, visit KFC.com.

Source: KFC

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