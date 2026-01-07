KFC Launches $5 Comfort Bowls and $10 Tuesday Deal

KFC is pushing back against January’s tradition of food restrictions and rising meal costs with a new lineup of value-focused comfort food offerings. Starting January 2026, the fried chicken chain introduces five $5 Bowls, brings back its popular $10 Tuesday deal, and debuts Bowl-o-Ties—a fashion accessory inspired by Colonel Sanders’ signature style.

New $5 Bowl Lineup Features Matty Matheson Collaboration

KFC’s January 2026 menu centers on five $5 Bowls designed to deliver affordable comfort during the lunch daypart, when 31% of Americans report negative feelings about lunch costs and 22% say buying lunch regularly has become unaffordable. The collection includes:

Matty’s Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl: KFC’s poutine-inspired creation developed with chef Matty Matheson, featuring fries, brown gravy, crispy chicken nuggets and cheese curds

Mac & Cheese Bowl: Homestyle mac & cheese topped with crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend

Mashed Potato Bowl: Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend

Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl: Homestyle mac & cheese with nuggets and a three-cheese blend

Spicy Mashed Potato Bowl: Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, nuggets and a three-cheese blend finished with Nashville Hot Sauce

The Matty Matheson partnership brings culinary credibility to the value menu, with the restaurateur, author and actor contributing his take on comfort food cravings. Matheson will also launch a Canada-exclusive KFC menu item on January 19, 2026.

$10 Tuesdays Return as Alternative to Meal Prep Fatigue

KFC reintroduces its $10 Tuesday promotion featuring an eight-piece bucket of dark meat or tenders for $10. The weekly deal addresses growing meal prep frustration, as research shows 35% of meal-preppers cite repetition as their top complaint, 28% struggle with time commitment, and 20% face unexpected costs. Additionally, 65% of Americans who dislike meal prepping describe it as a chore, with those who do meal prep reporting they tire of their meals in an average of 2.9 days.

The promotion strategically launches around Quitters Day—the second Friday of January (January 9, 2026)—when New Year’s resolutions typically begin to falter. KFC positions the recurring Tuesday deal as a sustainable ritual that replaces unsustainable meal prep routines.

Bowl-o-Ties Merge Western Fashion Trend with KFC Heritage

Capitalizing on Western-inspired fashion’s presence in mainstream culture, KFC announces Bowl-o-Ties—a bowl-shaped reinterpretation of the bolo tie famously worn by Colonel Sanders. The accessory will be available for purchase through an exclusive drop announced on KFC’s social media channels.

All January offerings are available through the KFC app and participating locations nationwide.

Source: KFC

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email