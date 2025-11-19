KFC Launches $25 Holiday Feast and Gravy Flight as Turkey Alternative

Nov. 17, 2025 – The holidays can do the most, that’s why KFC is here to crisp them up. Whether you’re surrounded by family or sneaking a moment for yourself, nothing hits like hot, crunchy comfort that tastes amazing, feels indulgent, and doesn’t break the bank. This year, the brand invites fans to stick a spork in the stress of the holidays and dig into something worth celebrating, like the new $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast and our classic $4.99 Pot Pie***. Because who says comfort can’t come with crunch? And with 37%**** of Americans now ordering takeout or delivery for Thanksgiving, there’s never been a better time to let KFC handle the holiday meal.

Enjoy an Extra Crispy Festive Feast for Just $25

Are you one of the 35% of consumers who hate turkey?***** Then forget overcooking your bird or choking down dry poultry. This year, KFC invites fans to grab a meal that actually delivers — the Extra Crispy Festive Feast. As part of this feast, KFC is introducing its brand new Gravy Flight, featuring three crave-worthy flavors: Signature Brown, White Peppercorn, and NEW Southwest Cheddar Gravy. Priced at just $25, the Festive Feast includes an 8-piece bucket of Extra Crispy™ fried chicken, biscuits, two large sides of mashed potatoes and three sides of eight-ounce gravy. With enough food to feed a family of four, it’s the perfect solution for your last-minute Friendsgiving, holiday get-together, or family dinner.

“Cluck Turkey” Campaign

KFC is breaking up with Turkey. The new “Cluck Turkey” campaign takes aim at the holiday bird with a turkey smear message loud enough to echo from coast to coast. Through bold billboards and unapologetic headlines, KFC is calling on everyone to ditch the dry, flavorless turkey feast and embrace something that tastes good.

Still craving the other bird? Do it the right way — the KFC way. Stop by a local participating location in California, Colorado, Utah, or Washington State to pre-order a Cajun-style deep-fried turkey — juicy, flavor-packed, and hassle-free for all the turkey lovers out there. Participation and pricing may vary.

Pie-Solation Meal Deal

When the holiday chaos hits, KFC’s got the comfort you need. The Personal Pot Pie is back for $4.99 — flaky, hearty, and filling without breaking the bank. Available starting 11/17, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for a blissful moment of pie-solation, during or after the shopping rush. And with 56% of people****** saying alone time is essential for mental well-being during the season, you’ve got the perfect excuse to grab one for yourself.

Give the Gift of Chicken (and Cheer) This Holiday Season

Still craving more flavor this holiday season? Head to KFCShop.com to sign up and be the first to know when you can grab festive matching family pajamas and fried chicken wrapping paper. Then, swing by your local KFC to snag a limited-edition holiday gift card, available in stores only while supplies last. Want to gift some flavor from home? Send a classic e-gift card online for an easy, finger lickin’ good surprise. Because nothing says “happy holidays” like Extra Crispy™ comfort made to share.

*Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Offer includes 8pc extra crispy chicken on the bone (4 drums, 4 thighs), 2 large mashed potatoes, 4 biscuits, 3 8oz sides of gravy (signature brown gravy, white peppercorn gravy, southwest cheddar gravy).

Source: KFC

