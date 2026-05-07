KFC Launches $10 Bucket of the Day and New Sauces for Saucy Season

KFC is expanding its popular $10 Tuesday deal into a weekday-long event, rolling out a new “Bucket of the Day” promotion that puts a different $10 bucket on the menu every day of the work week. At the same time, the chain is kicking off “Saucy Season” with two new house-made sauces designed for dipping, drenching and dunking. More Eat & Drink News

What Is KFC’s Bucket of the Day?

KFC’s Bucket of the Day gives customers a $10 bucket deal Monday through Friday, rotating the offering each day of the week. The promotion builds on the success of the chain’s long-running $10 Tuesday and expands it into a full-week experience.

What Are the Daily Bucket Deals?

The weekday lineup is:

Monday: 24-piece nuggets with four sauces

Tuesday: 8-piece drums & thighs

Wednesday: 10 wings with two sauces

Thursday: 8 tenders with four sauces

Friday: 24-piece nuggets with four sauces

What New Sauces Is KFC Launching for Saucy Season?

KFC is introducing two new house-made sauces as part of its Saucy Season launch: Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch. Honey Chili Crisp balances sweetness with heat, while Jalapeño Ranch blends creamy ranch with cilantro and jalapeño for an herb-forward kick. Both sauces became available May 4.

What Is the New KFC Boneless Bucket for One?

Alongside the new sauces, KFC introduced a Boneless Bucket for One — a single-serve meal featuring three Original Recipe tenders, five nuggets, fries and a medium drink. The bundle pairs directly with the new Saucy Season offerings and was also available starting May 4.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

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