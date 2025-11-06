KFC Goes Big on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

Nov. 3, 2025 – This year’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day falls on a Sunday, and while some chicken places will take the day off, KFC isn’t one of them. To make up for where others fall short (and small), KFC is opening ‘Sundays By KFC,’ a one-day-only pop-up restaurant in NYC on, you guessed it, Sunday, November 9. Alongside the activation, KFC Reward members can earn a free Chicken Sandwich nationwide to go big, while other shops stay home.

Fans can enjoy a free Chicken Sandwich (Classic or Spicy) with any $1+ purchase from November 7–9, on the KFC app and KFC.com for rewards members. *It’s the perfect time to go big — and taste the bigger, Classic Chicken Sandwich made the right way, any day of the week, even on Sundays.

Leading up to National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, KFC will hit the road with a 13-leg “Size Matters Tour,” serving up KFC Chicken Sandwiches for free in select cities across the country. The tour is a not-so-subtle nod to the unavailability of the other competitor’s original chicken sandwich on Sundays.

The Size Matters Tour will roll through select major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Austin through the end of the year, giving fans the chance to try KFC’s Classic Chicken Sandwich and see the size difference for themselves. At each stop, guests can enjoy a free sandwich, exclusive merch, while supplies last and the chance to experience KFC like never before. Sandwiches available on the tour will be offered in both classic and spicy varieties, each made with an Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy mayo. See full list of tour cities listed below.

The biggest stop on the tour will be Sunday, Nov. 9 with the opening of “Sundays by KFC,” a one-day pop-up restaurant in New York City. The event coincides with National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. KFC’s 14th Street restaurant will be transformed into an elevated sit-down dining experience that turns Sunday Funday into Sunday Done the Right Way — a place where flavor and size collide to create the perfect vibe. Since a big KFC Chicken Sandwich always deserves a PEPSI®, fans can pair their sandwich with a handcrafted Dirty Soda made with a vanilla cream swirl exclusively at this pop-up.**

Source: KFC

