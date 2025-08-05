KFC Foundation Coupon Books Are Back

July 14, 2025 – Give a little. Get a lot. The KFC Foundation’s Coupon Books are back—and they’re bringing the savings! For just $1, guests can enjoy over $30 in crave-worthy KFC deals, all while supporting the KFC Foundation’s mission to empower restaurant employees and uplift communities.

Available starting July 14 at participating KFC restaurants, each Coupon Book unlocks twelve Finger Lickin’ Good offers—including BOGOs, freebies, and discounts on customer favorites. Even better? 100% of proceeds benefit the KFC Foundation’s charitable programs, which include education access, hardship assistance, community giving, and hunger relief.

Offers include:

BOGO for $2 KFC Famous Bowl Combo (2)

$2 off any Big Box Meal (2)

$4 off an 8 pc Meal (2)

BOGO for $2 Chicken Sandwich Combo

2 Chicken Littles for $4

$1 off 2 pc Drum & Thigh Combo

Free Kids Meal with any Family Combo

Free 4 pc Pie Poppers with any Combo

Free 10 pc Pie Poppers with 8 pc Meal

“Every coupon book sold is another door opened for a team member pursuing their degree, a family navigating hardship, or a local nonprofit serving their community,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “It’s a small gesture that creates big change.”

Coupon Books are available in-restaurant, drive-thru, and through the KFC Foundation Merch Store. Coupons are redeemable at participating U.S. locations from July 14 – October 31, 2025, while supplies last. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or used in digital orders.

