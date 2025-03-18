KFC Drops New “Dunk It Bucket” Featuring Mashed Potato Poppers

March 17, 2025 – KFC® is dropping an all-new “Dunk It Bucket”* – the brand’s first new bucket in nearly a decade – featuring also-new Mashed Potato Poppers, available nationwide starting today, while supplies last. The quadruple-threat Dunk It Bucket is packed with KFC’s hand-breaded Original Recipe® Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and crispy Mashed Potato Poppers with your choice of craveable sauces – because more dunking and more sauce means more deliciousness.

KFC’s iconic mashed potatoes are getting a drool-emoji-worthy twist: creamy mashed potatoes golden fried for the perfect crunchy bite. Customers can go big with the Dunk It Bucket or grab them à la carte (available in a five-count with a side of warm gravy).

Snag a solo Dunk It Bucket for $7* or feed family, friends or teammates for $25 with a Double Dunk It Bucket**, creating your ultimate dunk combination with juicy hand-breaded tenders, perfectly seasoned fries, crunchy Mashed Potato Poppers, with choices in the sauce squad lineup including:

Warm Gravy: A KFC all-star legend…gravy is officially a dipping sauce.

Comeback Sauce: The MVP – it’s creamy, zesty and craveable.

Honey BBQ: Sweet, smoky and tangy – you can’t go wrong with this fan favorite.

Honey Mustard : A blend of sweetness and tangy mustard, and an iconic tenders teammate.

: A blend of sweetness and tangy mustard, and an iconic tenders teammate. Sticky Chicky Sweet and Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love sweet and sour, you’re going to love this.

Classic Ranch: Our signature ranch…need we say more?

Buffalo Ranch: A perfect pairing of the classic kick of Buffalo sauce smoothed out with a creamy ranch, blended peppers, buttermilk, herbs and spices.

The new menu items are here just in time for college basketball’s ultimate tournament, so fried chicken fans can flaunt their sauce bracket and make a slam dunk pairing. Take the love for dunking beyond the KFC bucket with exclusive, limited-edition “KFC Dunk It” merch, available now on KFCShop.com. The KFC Dunk It Collection features a mini basketball hoop and ball, fun stickers, and stylish apparel such as a T-shirt and hoodie—each designed to bring the playful spirit of dunking to life. Whether you’re a chicken lover or a basketball fan, the collection is the perfect way to show off your KFC pride and join in on the dunking fun.

Before the buzzer sounds, order the Dunk It Bucket in-store, and on KFC.com, or on the KFC app for delivery or Quick Pick-Up. KFC Rewards*** customers will earn double points on Dunk It Bucket orders.****

Source: PRN

