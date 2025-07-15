KFC Comeback Campaign Features Free Bucket Deal

July 14, 2025 – KFC® is cooking up something big. As fierce competition continues in the fried chicken wars, KFC—with 75 years of fried chicken legacy—is entering its comeback era and making KFC impossible to resist. Today, it issues a bold come back call to fried chicken fans with a “Free Bucket On Us” digital offer, available on KFC.com and the KFC app—and the brand is making a simple request: try our chicken, tell us what you think and help co-create this comeback.

With a renewed focus on what fans love most and a flavor-obsessed mindset, KFC is doubling down on what made it iconic: freshly prepared Original Recipe® chicken, made with the Colonel’s legendary blend of 11 herbs and spices. Following great strides in operations that have driven improvements in the brand’s taste and customer satisfaction scores, KFC’s kitchens are inviting customers back to taste the difference—crispy, hot, and unmistakably original.

KFC is not chicken about its chicken and KFC’s bold new brand creative brings back its chef entrepreneur, Colonel Sanders, and his obsessive pursuit of the boldest flavor in “The Colonel Lived So We Could Chicken.” Chef, restauranteur, actor and KFC fan Matty Matheson joins the Colonel as he sweats every detail in the pursuit of the best fried chicken.

The brand creative also comes to life physically. Recently, the Colonel’s expression has shifted from his typical cheerful to serious in store signage and in billboards, with a shift in tone on social—indicating KFC is serious about winning back the hearts (and stomachs) of its fans one hot, crispy, irresistible piece of Original Recipe® chicken at a time. “The Colonel would not be happy about our market share, and we’re serious about reminding America exactly who we are: the game changer with a relentless pursuit of the best fried chicken. We won’t smile until our customers do,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S.

In menu news, fried pickles**—golden-fried dill pickle slices that are the perfect crispy bite to pair with the brand’s signature Comeback Sauce or ranch—join the menu alongside fan-favorite $7 Fill Ups***, showing KFC’s renewed focus on flavor and trend-forward menu innovation.

Download the KFC app today to redeem the Free Bucket On Us offer plus other deals, and start to earn points on your KFC orders to unlock free fried chicken.****

Source: PRNewswire

